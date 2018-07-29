MCIAA expects increase of tourist arrivals in Bantayan
Tourist arrivals in Bantayan Island would likely increase with the planned improvement of the provincial airport in Santa Fe town, Cebu.
The Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) took over the operation of Bantayan Airport since January.
MCIAA has expressed its plans for Bantayan Airport, including a budget allocation of P27.8 million.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.