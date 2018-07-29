Councilor seeks probe on Lahug hotel over alleged collection from female escorts
Cebu City Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia has sent a request to Commission on Human Rights and National Bureau of Investigation to probe one of the hotels in Barangay Lahug Cebu, City.
The councilor received reports that the hotel establishment is tolerating the practice of collecting entrance fees from female escorts.
Garcia said these practices constitute discrimination and violation against women.
