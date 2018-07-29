Cebu as lone federal state needs approval of Congress

Members of the Consultative Committee (ConCom) said that proposals to make Cebu a lone state will need congressional approval.

The committee members said that the draft of the new Constitution stated that Cebu and Bohol will form part of the Central Visayas as one federal state.

Secretary Adelino Sitoy, presidential adviser on Legislative Affairs and head of the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office (PLLO), proposed to make Cebu a separate state.