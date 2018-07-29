Security guard shot dead in Lapu

A security guard died on the spot after being shot on the head by still unidentified assailants on board a motorcycle along S. Osmeña St. in Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City at past 10 a.m. Sunday, July 29.

Nasem Mamao, a resident of Sitio Iba Barangay Basak, rode a motorcycle when the two assailants went near and shot him then sped away.