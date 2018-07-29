READ: Statement of Metro Retail Stores Group Inc. on the fire that hit the fourth floor storage area of the Super Metro Mandaue Department Store

At around 12:15 p.m. of July 29, 2018 (Sunday), it was detected that smoke was coming out from the stockroom located at the 4/F of Super Metro Mandaue Department Store.

The Store’s Emergency Response Team immediately responded.

The water sprinklers automatically opened up/burst and water was seen coming from the sprinklers.

The alarm system also automatically activated.

Water hoses were then used by the team to put off the fire.

The Firemen immediately arrived at the scene.

The Firemen declared a fire out at around 1:30 p.m.

All employees and customers of the Store were safely evacuated.

No one was injured or hurt as a result of the incident.

The Store and the Mall temporarily closed operations.

It will resume normal operations tomorrow at 9:00 a.m.

The cause of the fire and extent/amount of damage are still being investigated.

Thank you