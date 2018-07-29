Councilor dares mayor to prove P500K bribe offer

Opposition Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia dared Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña to show proof that he offered money to administration allied barangay captains in exchange for support to Mabolo Barangay Captain Niña Mabatid’s bid for the presidency of the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC)

“If he can prove within 24 hours that I went to those houses, I will resign immediately with no ifs and no buts. Otherwise, he should also resign,” Garcia told Cebu Daily News on Sunday morning.

Osmeña posted a photo showing two bundles of cash, supposedly amounting to P500,000, that was allegedly offered to four barangay captains allied with Bando Osmeña-Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK).

In his Facebook post, Osmeña alleged that Garcia and Vice Mayor Edgardo Labella went to the house of barangay captains Francisco Benedicto of Zapatera, Daido Abcede of San Antonio, Virgil Cabigon of Apas and Omar Durano of Cogon-Ramos and offered them cold cash on Saturday night.

“His allegations are a big fat lie. It is as fat as his belly. I do not know where their houses are. How can I go to their houses when I don’t even know where it is located?,” Garcia said.

Garcia said he would consult with Labella on the legal actions they can take against Osmeña. “This would definitely constitute to cyberlibel,” the councilor said.