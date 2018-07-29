MIRANDA TOPS CETBA MONTHLY

MICMIC Miranda bagged the Cebu Tenpin Bowling Association (Cetba) Bowler of the Month title last Saturday at the SM City Cebu Bowling Center.

The 20-handicapper Miranda finished the six-game tournament with a total of 1,270 pinfalls coming from his 227, 171, 193, 168, 166 and 225 scores.

Settling at second place was Rey Velarde who completed the competition with scores of 158, 223, 180, 166, 190 and 201 for a total of 1,238 pinfalls.

Emi Osada settled at third place by reaping 189, 156, 157, 191, 137 and 175 that sum up to 1,221 pinfalls.

Senior keglers Marvin Sevilla (1,197) and Eric Bucoy (1,193) placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

Placing sixth to 10th were Bong Supremo (1,190), Tony Torres (1,184), Noel Marquez (1,182), Chai Ming Lo (1,176) and Noel Tanyu (1,171).