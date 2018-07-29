BOYSTOWN RULES

Sisters of Mary School Boystown stamps class in Minglanilla municipal meet

THE Sisters of Mary School (SMS) Boystown made history by winning for the first time the overall championship of the 2018 Minglanilla Municipal Meet held last week.

SMS Boystown had a medal tally of 36 gold medals, 18 silvers and four bronze medals improving from a second place finish last year.

They relegated last year’s overall champions Lipata National High School to second with a medal haul of 30-33-1 while University of the Visayas is at far third with a medal tally of 14-26-3.

SMS Boystown local superior Sr. Emelan Lee said that they’re very pleased with the achievement of the boys.

“We’re very, very happy and we thank the Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (CPSC) for making us a beneficiary of their grassroots sports program,” said Sr. Lee.

SMS Boystown became a beneficiary of the CPSC since last year

The bulk of SMS Boystown’s gold medals came from athletics with 18, eight in arnis, four in taekwondo, two in table tennis and one each in basketball and sepak takraw.

Clinching gold in athletics were Ashley Ababon (400m), Robert Janli Lobitaña (3K), Victor Alberca Jr. (200m), Jasper Floro (800m), Joel Planas (100m), Eben Bebs Balawing (triple jump), Gio Beguña (javelin), Jessie Abelgos (5k), Marc Andrei Yongao (shot put), and Aries Caber (long jump).

The SMS Boystown also bagged the gilt in the 4×100 relay and the 4×400 relay. Manning the 4×100 relay team were Alberca, Planas, Caber and Geoffrey Ocampos while the 4×400 relay team had Novy Sarsua, Reggie Norte, John Mark Dizon and Ababon.

Bagging two gilts each in arnis were Louie James Jun Lapasaran, Andrei Caunan and Nikko James Paragele. Contributing one each were Samuel Opiar, and Febie Diogenese Tacda.

Accounting for SMS’ gold medals in taekwondo were Jonathan Daniolco, Andrei Miñozo, Jowe Tinambacan and Christian Miranda.

The two gilts in table tennis were contributed by Joshua Olita and Rex Martin Amazon.

Those who bagged gold medals will get to represent Minglanilla to the Cebu Provincial Meet happening sometime in October.

The SMS football team gets an automatic entry to the Provincial Meet same as last year as the squad had no opponent in the recently held Municipal Meet.