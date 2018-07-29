Dumpit’s Bohol family offer prayers in the dark, mull visit

IN keeping with Filipino tradition, the live-in partner and adopted children of slain SPO1 Adonis Dumpit started their nine-day novena marking the 40th day of his death at their home in Bohol province last Friday, July 27.

But the police officer’s 22-year-old daughter Karla Sheynna Marquez said they have to offer their prayers in the dark since they failed to pay their power bills after Dumpit died last month.

Dumpit, Maria Ella and their adopted children lived in a small house inside a government-owned lot in Barangay San Isidro in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Marquez said they had been struggling with their finances even before his death.

Dumpit died in what was alleged to be a shootout with agents of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI-7) in Bohol at F. Dagohoy Circumferential Road in Purok 1, Barangay San Isidro, about 200 meters from his house last June 27.

Dumpit supposedly had packs of shabu at the time of the operation. His adopted family continue to plead for justice for his death and refuted allegations that he was a narco-cop or a police officer who dealt in drugs.

“In God’s time, justice will be served,” Marquez said. She said they don’t know where they can get the money to visit their father’s grave in Cebu.

Dumpit’s family in Cebu also started a separate novena prayer for his 40th day death commemoration.

Josephine, Dumpit’s ex-wife, said she is still processing some documents so their son Norman can claim the cash equivalent of Dumpit’s leave credits.

Due to the drug allegations, Dumpit’s family didn’t receive any death benefits despite his over two decades of service in the police force.