Task force set up for Rallos murder

A TASK force to investigate last Friday’s murder of a high ranking official of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7) regional office will be set up today.

Supt. Artemio Ricabo, acting Cebu City police chief, said the Police Regional Office instructed them to help identify and arrest the suspects in the murder of Baby Earl Rallos, PDEA deputy chief of operations.

Rallos was headed home when he passed by Opra road beside Escario Street in Barangay Capitol Site and was met by motorcycle riding assailants who shot him in the head during rush hour traffic.

Ricabo said the task force to be chaired by Supt. Royina Garma, Cebu City police chief, will include the Abellana police precinct whose area of jurisdiction included the murder site.

Chief Insp. Maria Theresa Macatangay, Abellana police precinct chief, said the task force will also be joined by Scene Of the Crime Operations (SOCO) and some units of the PRO-7 along with the Criminal Investigation Detection Group (CIDG-7).

The Rallos family declined to issue any comment on his murder. Rallos’s internment is scheduled on Friday this week, August 4.

Cebu Daily News tried but was unable to contact Regional PDEA-7 Director Enerson Margate for updates on the case.