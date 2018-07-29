Calamba resident caught in drug bust

A resident of Barangay Calamba was arrested in a drug bust by Cebu City police at his home in A. Lopez Street at past 7 pm Sunday, July 29.

Chief Insp. Allan Rosario, San Nicolas police precinct chief, identified the suspect as Gerton Tejares, who had been been arrested twice for drug peddling.

About 30 sachets of shabu worth P31,860 were taken from Tejares.

Tejares’s common-law partner was arrested two years ago for peddling drugs.