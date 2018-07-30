Quo warranto petition against Mabatid rescheduled

The hearing for the quo warranto petition against Mabolo Barangay Captain Prisca Niña Mabatid has been reset to 1 p.m. today, July 30.

Presiding Judge Monalila Tecson of Municipal Trial Court in Cities (MTCC) Branch 1 decided to reset the proceeding after the petitioner, lawyer Daniel Francis Arguedo, and his counsel were not able to make it on time.

The hearing was set at 9:30 a.m today.

Mabatid was already sitting in the witness stand when Atty. Patrick Gallito, one of Arguedo’s counsels, arrived.

Gallito requested to wait for Arguedo before Mabatid’s judicial affidavit will be presented.

But Mabatid said she needed to leave the court immediately in order to proceed to the venue of the Association of Barangay Council (ABC) Cebu City elections at 10 a.m.

Because Arguedo failed to arrive, the judge decided to reset the presentation of the judicial affidavit and the cross examination of Mabatid this afternoon.

“It was Atty. Arguedo who studied the JA (judicial affidavit) because he will be the one to do the cross [examination]. I could not object to any of their statements because I didn’t even have a copy of the JA,” Gallito explained in an interview with Cebu Daily News.