Opposition allies boycott ABC elections

In a recent turn of events, Mabolo Barangay Captain Prisca Niña Mabatid and several barangay captains allied with the opposition Barug Team Rama – PDP Laban boycotted the elections for the next set of officials of the Association of Barangay Councils in Cebu City Federation (ABC – Cebu City).

In a press briefing after the boycott-protest, Mabatid told reporters that they are eyeing to contest the results of the ABC – Cebu City.

She also accused Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña for allegedly entering the closed-door elections.

“He’s being too manipulative. He was there, inside the hall when rules state that he shouldn’t be,” said Mabatid.

Mabatid claimed around 30 barangay captains joined her on boycotting the ABC – Cebu City elections.