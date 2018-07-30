Living in your dream house made easier by Richwood Homes Negros, “Tatak Primary, Tatak Quality.”

In addition to Primary Homes’ Richwood Homes series is the all new Richwood Homes Negros.

Last July 21,2018, Richwood Homes Negros has finally opened its doors to the future homeowners of their newest residential development in the island of Negros Oriental with their open house walk through of their model units.

Richwood Homes has always instilled in the minds of all their clients that there is always more in just owning a home and investing in it. Richwood Homes Negros is more about letting their clients establish roots, a place for families to call their home and can provide a space for the kids to explore and make memories.

With a total number of 897 townhouses, Richwood Homes Negros aims to give the families who are still starting out, to live in a cozy home within their budget and enjoy the benefits of owning a home.

Along with the Richwood Series in Cebu and Bohol, this project is the third one to take pride in its Triple-A advantage—- Astounding community, Accessible location and Affordability.

Richwood Homes Negros seeks to give everything to their clients, with the community that would best fit their needs and amenities that will surely make their living in Richwood Homes Negros one for the books. Richwood Homes Negros is situated in Bacong, Negros Oriental which is just a couple of minutes drive from Dumaguete City’s airport and sea port. With an affordable price for you to call it your home, Richwood Homes Negros is the best option for you.

