Martinez retains ABC Cebu presidency

By Jessa Mae Sotto, USJ-R Journalism Intern |July 30,2018 - 01:53 PM

CDN PHOTO / Zena Magto USJ-R Journalism Intern

Celestino “Tining” Martinez III retains his position as president of the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) Cebu Provincial Chapter after he was re-elected today (July 30).

All positions were uncontested in the election.

Out of 50 chapter presidents from different municipalities and cities in Cebu province, only 49 village chiefs cast their votes after Daanbatayan ABC Chapter President Mark Anthony Luche failed to attend the election today.

Martinez will also serve as ex-officio member of the Provincial Board. / Zena Magto USJ-R Journalism Intern

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.