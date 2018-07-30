Martinez retains ABC Cebu presidency

Celestino “Tining” Martinez III retains his position as president of the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) Cebu Provincial Chapter after he was re-elected today (July 30).

All positions were uncontested in the election.

Out of 50 chapter presidents from different municipalities and cities in Cebu province, only 49 village chiefs cast their votes after Daanbatayan ABC Chapter President Mark Anthony Luche failed to attend the election today.

Martinez will also serve as ex-officio member of the Provincial Board. / Zena Magto USJ-R Journalism Intern