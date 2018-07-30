Channel local style and a classy touch with NinoBasilio

When it comes to fashion, inspiration is everywhere, and up-and-coming brand NinoBasilio draws its own from both the old and the new. Finding its niche in the craft of handmade bags, Ninobasilio weaves effortless chic out of classic textures and modern tastes. Their style relies on the traditional art of weaving, but gives it a fresh, “edgy” twist—successfully turning it into a must-have piece for anyone’s wardrobe.

NinoBasilio found its roots in 2014, when Basil Cabaral’s mother was given a native bag made in Negros. What started as a simple gift sparked Cabaral’s creative eye; he recalls that while the bag was nice, he felt it was still lacking “something.” Inspired, Cabaral traveled to Sacada, Negros to collaborate with local weavers and seamstresses and bring his own creative direction to life. Since then, NinoBasilio has been producing beautiful bags—each handcrafted from pandan, and stylized with a modern flair. Featuring pops of color such as plum and teal, among others, the designs are made with younger fashionistas in mind.

The iconic banig texture is usually associated with pasalubong—often novelty items that are not used every day. Cabaral wants to take his woven bags out of this space; he envisions his designs to become a top-of-mind option in anyone’s closet, and an organic part of any outfit. With NinoBasilio’s sophisticated and forward take on woven bags, the brand is very much a worthy wardrobe essential.

NinoBasilio’s first pop-up store in Cebu has opened at Robinsons Galleria Cebu, where Pinoy products are proudly celebrated and showcased. Visit Ninobasilio at the Ground Floor near Providore and Dorothy Perkins until December 2018.