Landslide win for BOPK allies in ABC elections

Barangay captains allied under the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) swept the elections for the new set of officials for the Association of Barangay Councils in Cebu City (ABC – Cebu City).

Kasambagan Barangay Captain Franklyn Ong won as the new federation president with 51 votes.

Labangon Barangay Captain Victor Buendia was elected as vice president, while Pahina-Central Barangay Captain Carlo Yap was voted as the auditor.

Meanwhile, the elected board of directors are Rex Millan (Pahina San Nicolas), Manuel Guanzon (Capitol Site), Omar Durano (Cogon-Ramos), Nilo Tariman (Pit-Os), Gremar Barete (Buhisan), Susan Enriquez (Kinasang-an Pardo), Michael Gacasan (Guadalupe), and Manolita Abarquez (Poblacion Pardo).

Barangay captains allied with the opposition Barug Team Rama – PDP Laban, including ABC presidential candidate and Mabolo Barangay Captain Prisca Niña Mabatid, have boycotted the elections. / with Gerard Vincent Francisco, USJ-R Intern