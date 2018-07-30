High-profile personalities behind Rallos slay, PDEA-7 head says

Emerson Margate, Central Visayas head of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7), said they are now reviewing the cases handled by Earl Rallos, their deputy chief for operations, with hopes of finding possible leads in his murder.

Margate believes that high-profile drug personalities are behind the killing of Rallos late on Friday afternoon.

But he is yet to determine why Rallos had two medium packs of shabu kept inside his service vehicle when he was killed.

Margate said he does not authorize any of their agents to bring prohibited substances with them.