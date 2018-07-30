FAILED AMBUSH

The attempted ambush of Tejero Barangay Councilman Jessielou Cadungog yesterday morning shocked netizens across the country after it was learned that the alleged assailant was PO3 Eugene Alcain Calumba of the Parian police precinct.

Restitotou Augusto said, “The Cebuanos should be watchful bcoz there are new criminals in our midst masquerading as law enforcers. Moreover swat teams are newly trained for what? Liquidation squads?”

Niño Priscilo Obejero Camus wrote, “highly trained criminals.”

While Christian Anthony Alfornon Grandea commented, “Jusko. Asa nalang ta mo salig ani? Sa tanod? Dmd”

