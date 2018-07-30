Duterte will never allow a Chinese casino in Boracay — Palace

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte will never allow a Chinese casino to be built on Boracay even after the rehabilitation period of the resort island, Malacañang said on Monday.

This is contrary to Leisure and Resorts World Corporation’s (LRWC) announcement on Friday, July 27, that the plan to build a 23-hectare casino-resort complex will push through despite the island’s closure to tourists.

“I don’t think any private entity should test the political will of the President on the issue of casinos in Boracay,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a briefing.

“The President has said no, and I would hope they would respect that as part of Executive power,” he stressed.

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) had issued a provisional gaming license for Macau-based Galaxy Entertainment and LRWC for the $55 million casino-resort in March.

owever, Roque explained that the license issued by Pagcor does not allow its construction because Duterte prohibits it.