Senate approves mandatory Philhealth coverage for PWDs

Persons with Disability (PWD) may soon enjoy mandatory Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (Philhealth) coverage after the Senate approved on Monday Senate Bill No. 1391.

Senator Risa Hontiveros, author and sponsor of the measure, hailed the passage as “a big step towards our dream of universal health care for all Filipinos.”

The measure will amend Republic Act No. 7277 or the Magna Carta for Disabled Persons to provide automatic enrolment and coverage of PWDs under the National Health Insurance Program (NHIP).

“Finally, we have a law that aims to expand the benefits currently given to PWDs, by including Philhealth enrolment or coverage. With this law, Philhealth will now be able to automatically cover PWDs for them to have better access to health care,” Hontiveros said.

Under the measure, the premium contributions of all PWDs will be paid by the national government, while the premium contributions of those employed will be shared by the employer and the government.

The funding will be sourced from the country’s sin tax collection.

“There are 1.4 million Filipinos living with disability, according to a 2010 census, the majority of whom are in poverty. Physical therapy, maintenance medicines, and frequent doctors’ appointments are just some of the many sources of out-of-pocket expenses for PWDs. These are not usually experienced by abled Filipinos,” the lady senator explained.