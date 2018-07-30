Asturias councilor to charge gunman in botched ambush

ASTURIAS Municipal Councilor Dana Andrew Dumdum is set to file a charge of frustrated murder today against the person who shot him in an ambush

attempt on Sunday afternoon.

Senior Insp. Jade Sumugat, the Asturias Chief of Police, told Cebu Daily News that they are just waiting for Dumdum to sign some documents to formalize his complaint against a certain Kevin Maravillas.

According to the police, Dumdum and his father were on their way home after watching a tennis tournament in Barangay Poblacion, Asturias when the group of Maravillas arrived.

Maravillas, according to Sumugat, then drew a gun and shot the councilor who was not hit and even managed to grapple for the gun.

Sumugat added that a hot pursuit operation is being conducted against Maravillas who he said can longer be found in his home.

CDN tried to get the side of Dumdum but failed to get any reply from the councilor.

The incumbent councilor and his father, who was the town’s former vice mayor, reportedly went to the office of the Cebu Provincial Police Office director to seek advice regarding the incident.