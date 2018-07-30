New Mandaue police chief vows to do better

The Mandaue City Police Office has a new City Director after SSupt. Julian Entoma was officially installed on Monday morning by PRO-7 Director Debold Sinas.

SSupt. Roberto Alanas who has been at the helm of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) for more than two years, will go to the national headquarters but will be temporarily assigned at the PRO-7 while waiting for his final assignment.

“It was a remarkable sojourn here in Mandaue City Police Office considering the many accomplishments I have initiated here and enjoying the full support of my fellow officers, the media and the Local Government Unit through Mayor Luigi Quisumbing,” said Alanas.

Quisumbing in his speech congratulated Alanas for a job “very well done” which put Mandaue at the forefront in the battle against illegal drugs.

MCPO records showed index crimes even dropped by 36 percent in 2016 and 15 percent further in 2017.

Hundreds of drug surrenderers have been accommodated in the city’s community rehabilitation program that received different kinds of assistance from non-government organizations and the LGU.

“Mission accomplished, Sir!” Quisumbing told Alanas.

Quisumbing hopes the new City Director would match or surpass the accomplishments of Alanas and continue to make Mandaue safe.

The mayor also threw his full support behind Entoma and promised to work closely with the MCPO to ensure the safety and welfare of every Mandauehanon.

SSupt. Entoma who was twice the OIC of MCPO in 2015, expressed his gratitude to PRO-7 Director Sinas for trusting him to become MCPO’s City Director and to Mayor Quisumbing for accepting him.

“I promise nothing to the Mayor but I will give my very best service to the Mandauehanons,” said Entoma.

He said that he knows he had big shoes to fill as he promised to continue the programs of Alanas and initiate more programs to better serve the people of Mandaue.

The turn-over ceremony was attended by City officials, barangay captains, city and provincial police office directors, representatives from the business and religious sectors and the Chinese Consul General.