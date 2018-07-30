COA questions P6.7M unliquidated cash advances

STATE auditors called on the Cebu City government to explain the failure of their officials to liquidate cash advances worth P6.7 million since November 2017.

In their audit observation, the Commission on Audit (COA) found out that nine officers from various City Hall departments have yet to account for their cash advances.

“The nine accountable officers were still granted cash advances despite having previous unliquidated cash advances within the year,” COA said.

Cebu Daily News tried but was unable to contact the City Accounting Office for its comments on the COA report.

In turn, state auditors recommended to the city government to direct the accountable officers to submit their liquidation reports and to stop granting more cash advances unless they submit their liquidation reports.

The unliquidated cash advances covered travel allowances and others classified as “special purposes” which are sourced from the city’s general fund.

COA found out that these officials were previously granted with cash advances worth P1.89-million or about 28 percent of the unliquidated P6.7 million.

“The accumulation of the accountable officers’ unliquidated cash advances exposed government funds to risk of loss and misappropriation, if left unchecked,” COA said.