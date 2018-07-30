PDEA reviews Rallos cases for murder clues

THE possible involvement of high profile drug personalities are being looked into in the July 27 murder of a high ranking official of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7) regional office.

In yesterday’s press conference, PDEA-7 Regional Director Emerson Margate Baby said they are looking into the angle that the murder of PDEA Asst. Chief of Operations Baby “Earl” Rallos was work-related.

He said PDEA-7 is now conducting an internal investigation on the incident and reviewing the cases handled by Rallos.

“Tinitingnan namin kung sino sino yung mga high profile drug personalities na may capability to do such thing (killing Rallos) (We are now looking at those high profile drug personalities with the capability to kill Rallos),” Margate said.

He said the agency will cooperate with any parallel investigation into the Rallos murder, including a task force set up to investigate the incident.

Rallos, a former radio broadcaster turned PDEA agent, was shot to death by still unidentified assailants as he drove his car along Villalon Street in Barangay Capitol Site, Cebu City at past 5 p.m. last Friday, July 27.

Rallos was declared dead on the spot after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds on his body.