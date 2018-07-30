Warning message to Tom: You and Cadungog targets of an ambush

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña may also have been a target of armed assailants aside from Tejero Barangay Councilor Jessie Cadungog.

Osmeñasaid that he received a warning message from an anonymous texter of a possible ambush with him and Cadungog as the targets.

The mayor said that he received the text message last week and forwarded it to Cadungog.

Osmeña posted the message on his official Facebook page tonight (July 30).

It read: “Mayor be very careful. U and ex-councilor Cadungog are being targetted for reasons I don’t know but some police officials objected and warned if anything happens to you there will be big trouble. The plan was aborted.”

Cadungog, earlier in the day (July 30), survived an ambush from motorcycle riding gunmen, one of whom was killed in reportedly a shootout with Cadungog’s bodyguard with the dead assailant turning out to be a police officer.

Amid the attack on Cadungog and the threat on his life, Osmeña said that he would be willing to postpone his medical trip to the U.S. to reassure the Cebuanos.

“If it will help reassure the people of Cebu, I am willing to postpone my medical trip to the U.S. This is something I’ve been putting off since the brgy. elections, but it’s not critical anyway. You are more important,” said Osmeña.