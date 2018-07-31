VECO: ‘Business as usual amid union protest’
The Visayan Electric Company (VECO) assured the public that its services will not be affected despite an ongoing labor dispute between its employees and the company.
The dispute came after a disagreement on the proposed salary increase for their employees.
VECO wanted a percentage-based increase, while the union wanted a fixed amount across the board.
