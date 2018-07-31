Influencity: Cebu’s biggest gather of local content creators

The digital age has created a lot of opportunities for content creators, and Cebu has a handful of these influencers that have contributed in shaping the metro’s cyber scene and pushing for a positive conversion in real life.

Influencity is bringing these local e-authors together 11-12 August 2018 through an event where Cebu influencers get the chance to meet their readers and share with them their best online practices. The readers can visit the two-day gathering at the Activity Center of Ayala Center Cebu and drop by any of the influencers’ booth where they can personally ask them for tips and tricks, and check out and but their pre-loved items at bargain tags as well.

Local influencers can also gain some hints from fellow content creators from the capital. Event co-presentor Huawei is bringing in one of country’s top Youtubers, Raiza Contawi. A must-go for beauty enthusiasts and fanatics to pick up cues and points from Ms. Contawi’s make-up tutorial. The country’s top online influencers David Guison and Vina Guerrero will also have their booths at the bazaar, where their followers can meet up with them and buy their pre-loved items.

Influencity mainly aims in promoting local camaraderie among the influencers, and creates an avenue for them to meet up with their followers to share their knowledge on online content creation in a fun and casual way. However, Influencity is not solely for aspiring content creators. The event welcomes everyone, including bargain hunters, beauty aficionados and even students who are curious to know how to use social media responsibly and effectively.

The first Influencity is happening this 11-12 August 2018 at the Activity Center of Ayala Center Cebu.