Plastic ban at City Hall to start tomorrow
Employees of the Cebu City government are preparing for the ban of plastic products at City Hall.
The implementation of the ordinance is set to take effect on Wednesday (August 1).
The ordinance prohibits any person from bringing plastic utensils such as plates and tupperwares.
Vendors who use plastic bags shall not be allowed to enter City Hall.
