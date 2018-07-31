PRO-7 to file case against Cadungog, his bodyguard
The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) will file a separate case against Tejero Barangay Councilman Jessielou Cadungog and his bodyguard, William Macaslang.
Cadungog and Macaslang were alleged to be responsible for the death of PO3 Eugene Calumba, a member of the drug enforcement unit of Parian police station, Cebu City.
Supt. Reyman Tolentin, spokesperson of PRO-7, said the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) is on top of the investigation.
Tolentin added that their legal division is now studying the appropriate case to be filed against Cadungog and Macaslang.
Calumba died in a gunfight with the bodyguard at past 8 a.m. along T. Padilla Extension, Cebu City.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.