PRO-7 to file case against Cadungog, his bodyguard

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) will file a separate case against Tejero Barangay Councilman Jessielou Cadungog and his bodyguard, William Macaslang.

Cadungog and Macaslang were alleged to be responsible for the death of PO3 Eugene Calumba, a member of the drug enforcement unit of Parian police station, Cebu City.

Supt. Reyman Tolentin, spokesperson of PRO-7, said the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) is on top of the investigation.

Tolentin added that their legal division is now studying the appropriate case to be filed against Cadungog and Macaslang.

Calumba died in a gunfight with the bodyguard at past 8 a.m. along T. Padilla Extension, Cebu City.