NBI-7 to file attempted murder charges against Banua

The National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) is set to file charges of attempted murder against Michael Banua.

Banua is the driver of the motorcycle used by PO3 Eugene Calumba, who was killed in a gunfight with the bodyguard of Tejero councilor Jessielou Cadungog.

Councilor Dave Tumulak will serve as the witness of the case.

Atty. Patricio Bernales, NBI-7 director, said they will work closely with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG-7) notwithstanding the different versions of their witnesses.

Bernales added that they have already obtained closed-circuit television (CCTV) footages in the area.