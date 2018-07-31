Tomas: ‘Approval of land swap deal to secure 5,000 families’

The approval of the land swap deal with the Cebu Provincial Government will ensure the security of tenure of 5,000 Cebu City families who now occupy around 32-hectares of province-owned land, said Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

Osmeña said that this is a much bigger news in comparison with the victory of Kasambagan Barangay Captain Franklyn Ong as president of the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) Cebu City Federation.

Ong’s victory will give the mayor’s Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) an additional seat in the Cebu City Council.

But Osmeña said he is more excited of the approval of the land exchange between the City and the Capitol.

Members of the Cebu Provincial Board passed on Monday a resolution that will allow Governor Hilario Davide III to enter into a lot swap agreement with Osmeña.

Under the agreement, the provincial government will turnover to the City 32-hectares of land now occupied by city residents in exchange for five city-owned properties.