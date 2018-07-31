Wife of killed police officer calls for justice

Rose Marie Calumba could not help but stare at the remains of her husband PO3 Eugene Calumba.

“I could not believe that he’s dead now,” she told Cebu Daily News in an interview at the Cosmopolitan Funeral Homes in Barangay Lahug on Tuesday.

Rose Marie and their son Eugene Jr. have been watching over her husband’s wake since Monday night.

Pained by PO3 Calumba’s sudden death, Rose Marie said she wanted to see her husband’s killer behind bars.

Rose Marie also denied reports on her husband’s alleged involvement in extrajudicial killings in Cebu City.

PO3 Calumba was killed by the bodyguard of Tejero Councilor Jessielou Cadungog on Monday morning while doing anti-drugs surveillance in the barangay.

But Cadungog’s bodyguard told a different story. He said that PO3 Calumba tried to ambush his boss.

Calumba’s remains will be transferred from Cebu City to his hometown in Zamboangita, Negros Oriental on Wednesday.

Several policemen already visited Calumba’s wake at the Cosmopolitan Funeral Homes while flowers were also sent by President Rodrigo Duterte and Central Visayas Police Regional Office Director Debold Sinas.

The flag at the PRO-7 headquarters along Osmeña Boulevard was also flwon on half-mast since Tuesday morning.