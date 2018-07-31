Lapu-Lapu City Division holds Third Robotics Cup
In preparation of the International Robotics Competition next month, the Lapu-Lapu City Division organized the third Lapu Lapu City Robotics Cup.
It was participated by the different schools in Lapu-Lapu City on Tuesday (July 31).
The city government provided robotic kits and facilities to the participants.
The International Robotics Competition will be held on August 30 in the same city.
