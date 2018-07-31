TRAIN 2 a House priority – Arroyo

THE House of Representatives will prioritize package two of the Tax Reform Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law, Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo said Tuesday.

“Remember in the Sona (State of the Nation Address) of President (Rodrigo) Duterte, it’s there,” Arroyo told reporters on the sidelines of the House hearings on Train 2, which aims to lower the income tax for corporations.

She then stressed that “the first and foremost job I have as a speaker is to carry out the legislative agenda of President Duterte.”

“I don’t want to be very explicit about the timeline but it’s (a) priority,” she added.

At the Senate, Majority Floor Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri had said that Senate’s priority legislation this year would not include the second tranche of the TRAIN Law.

Arroyo, who is also an economist, spoke to media before a lunch meeting with Duterte’s economic managers to discuss the “causes of inflation and address them one by one.”

She said the meeting with the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) was “a professor to professor discussion on the economy especially to address the inflation.”

The president-turned-lawmaker declined to answer when asked about any advice she gave Duterte to address the rising inflation.