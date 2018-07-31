Tomas won’t beef up own security amid death threats

DESPITE receiving a warning from an anonymous texter that he is one of the targets of armed assailants, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said he has no intentions of beefing-up his own security.

“I will not ask for 20 bodyguards like I’m somebody. Don’t worry about me. My responsibility is with the people of Cebu City,” Osmeña told reporters in a press conference yesterday.

“The one who is in danger here is not me. It’s Cebu. But I’m very appreciative of the support people are giving me,” he added.

On Monday evening, Osmeña posted a copy of the warning he received last week, claiming that he and Tejero Barangay Councilman Jessielou Cadungog may be the targets of a possible ambush.

He made the text public more than eight hours after Cadungog escaped from an apparent ambush-slay attempt from suspect-turned-witness Michael Banua and the alleged gunman PO3 Eugene Calumba, who died.

The text read: “Mayor be very careful. U and ex-councilor Cadungog are being targeted for reasons I don’t know but some police officials objected and warned if anything happens to you there will be big trouble. The plan was aborted.”

The incident involving Cadungog prompted Osmeña to consider postponing his trip to the United States (U.S.) for a mini-surgery on his hernia. But yesterday morning, he changed his mind.

Osmeña said he will push through with his travel to the U.S. this Saturday, August 4.

“I already postponed my trip three times. I will push through with this trip. If something happens, I don’t care, I will come back right away,” he added.

The mayor also said he has no plans to seek help from the national government with regards to his own security.