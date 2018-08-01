Police officer arrested for robbery in Mandaue City
An active police officer was arrested after he allegedly tried to rob a person in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City at past 2 a.m. on Wednesday (August 1).
The suspect, PO1 Argel Fuentes, attempted to evade from arrest.
Fuentes is currently assigned at Fuente police station.
The police officer was arrested after a concerned citizen reported to Subangdaku police station a robbery incident along Hernan Cortes St., Mandaue City.
Fuentes was also involved in seven robbery incidents under the territorial jurisdiction of Subangdaku police station.
In a phone interview, Chief Insp. Maria Theresa Macatangay, Fuente Police station commander, said that Fuentes was currently on leave at the time of his arrest.
“Last Friday, he asked to take a leave which I approved,” said Macatangay.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.