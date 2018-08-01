Police officer arrested for robbery in Mandaue City

An active police officer was arrested after he allegedly tried to rob a person in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City at past 2 a.m. on Wednesday (August 1).

The suspect, PO1 Argel Fuentes, attempted to evade from arrest.

Fuentes is currently assigned at Fuente police station.

The police officer was arrested after a concerned citizen reported to Subangdaku police station a robbery incident along Hernan Cortes St., Mandaue City.

Fuentes was also involved in seven robbery incidents under the territorial jurisdiction of Subangdaku police station.

In a phone interview, Chief Insp. Maria Theresa Macatangay, Fuente Police station commander, said that Fuentes was currently on leave at the time of his arrest.

“Last Friday, he asked to take a leave which I approved,” said Macatangay.