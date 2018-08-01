Rama willing to give way for Labella in mayoralty bid

Former Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama is willing to give way and support the mayoralty bid of Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgar Labella.

“If the consensus of Barug Team Rama is for Vice Mayor Labella, then I’ll be willing to (give way),” said Rama.

Both Rama and Labella, who are both under United Barug Team Rama (former Barug Team Rama- PDP Laban), announced that they will be both challenging incumbent Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña in the May 2019 elections.

However, the party is yet to decide between Rama and Labella as their standard-bearer.

“There should only be one candidate for Barug Team Rama,” said Rama.