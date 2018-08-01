Osmeña: ‘I am Cadungog’s security’

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said he will protect Former Tejero Barangay Captain and now councilman Jessielou Cadungog.

“I am Cadungog’s security — close in. I will protect him and protect my people,” Osmeña told reporters during the filing of murder charges against Cadungog and his bodyguard, William Macaslang.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) has filed a murder case against the two for the death of PO3 Eugene Calumba, and another frustrated murder case on the attempt of the life of Michael Banua.

Banua, an anti-crime volunteer, accompanied the police officer at the time Calumba was shot by Macaslang.

“It’s stupid. It’s plain stupidity. Here’s Jingjing (Cadungog) who’s on his way to work and he murdered somebody? How would you explain that?” Osmeña said.

“Bad people are trying to operate here and I will be there,” he added.