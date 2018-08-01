READ: GMR-MEGAWIDE’s statement on the flooding at the Terminal 2

Thank you for waiting. This is attributable to GMR MEGAWIDE Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC).

We apologize to all passengers for the inconvenience caused by the overflow of rainwater at the departure link-bridge at MCIA Terminal 2.

We are already taking corrective measures to rectify the situation. At the same time, we are inspecting all road drains in T2 to ensure normal outflow of water in our drainage system.

We are also looking into other solutions such as installing exterior blinds at the link-bridge to prevent rainwater from coming in at the sides. These solutions will ensure that this situation will not happen again.

We thank everyone for their patience and understanding as we go through the transition phase to fully deliver the level of service expected of a first-world airport.#

GMR MEGAWIDE Cebu Airport Corporation