GMCAC to address rainwater outflow at T2’s link-bridge

The private operator of the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) has assured that they are taking measures to address rainwater outflow at the link-bridge of the newly opened Terminal 2.

This after photos spread on social media showing the wet floor of the link-bridge.

In order to get to the entrance of the Terminal 2’s departure area, passengers will have to pass through the link-bridge which connects the drop-off area to the departures hall.

Although it has a roof, its sides are open without covers.

“We apologize to all passengers for the inconvenience caused by the overflow of rainwater at the departure link-bridge at MCIA Terminal 2,” the GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corp. (GMCAC) said in a statement.

“We are already taking corrective measures to rectify the situation. At the same time, we are inspecting all road drains in T2 to ensure normal outflow of water in our drainage system,” they added.

GMCAC said they are now looking into other solutions like installing exterior blinds at the link-bridge to prevent the rainwater coming in from the sides.

“We thank everyone for their patience and understanding as we go through the transition phase to fully deliver the level of service expected of a first-world airport,” they added.