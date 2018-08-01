Clean Rider’s stickers for law-abiding motorcyle riders

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) launched today its Clean Riders Campaign to clearly identify law-abiding motorcycle riders and separate them from suspected criminals.

Motorcycle owners who want to get a “Clean Rider” sticker for their motorcycle will have to appear at any of the police stations in the region and present their driver’s license.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, PRO-7 director, said motorcycles that are without a Clean Rider stickers will not be allowed to enter police headquarters / Delta Dyrecka Letigio USJ-R Intern