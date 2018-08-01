Family Planning Month to underscore well-being of future mothers

The month of August is Family Planning Month for the Department of Health (DOH).

The month-long celebration carries the theme “Pamilyang Planado, Panalo “Family Planning Try Mo.”

Kathy Christine Maglinte, Nurse V of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), said the celebration will emphasize the need to prioritize the health and well-being of future mothers through awareness and the use of different family planning methods.

Family planning, she said, decreases the risks of maternal and infant deaths, teenage pregnancies and induced abortion cases.

Maglinte said that controlled birth is also expected to alleviate the living condition of Filipinos because this will prevent especially the poor from having big families.