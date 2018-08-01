Brunei’s bird singing competition attracts hundreds of tourists

KUALA BELAIT, Brunei — Over 300 species of indigenous birds found in the Sultanate, along with their owners gathered at Silver Jubilee Park in Kuala Belait as part of the annual Bird Song and Style Competition organized by Shama King KB Team recently.

“The competition was an opportunity to not only gather people who share the same passion and hobby, but also to showcase the beauty of these creatures,” noted Jess Ng, Chairman for this year’s competition in the Belait District.

He continued by explaining that the competition was opened to all and participated by bird owners from Miri and Limbang, in addition to those from Brunei.

The competition was split into three categories – ‘Murai Batu Kepala Hitam’, ‘Murai Batu Kepala Putih’, and ‘Murai Kampung’; with a panel of experts judging the birds based on their sounds, style and endurance.

“We hope that the competition will help to enliven the district while providing a platform for bird lovers to share their knowledge and experience. We hope that we will continue to conduct more competitions in the future,” he concluded.

The competition is also slated to be held in the Brunei-Muara District next month to gather bird lovers from the district to appreciate and showcase the indigenous birds found in the country.