Mandaue gears up for Charter Day

ABOUT P4 million was set aside by Mandaue City Hall for its month-long celebration of the city’s 49th Charter Day.

Councilor Raul Del Mar, chairman of the Executive Committee told reporters in yesterday’s press conference that the city government tied up with companies and other stakeholders for the annual observance which culminates on Aug. 29.

On that date, a Mass will be held and Mayor Luigi Quisumbing will deliver his annual State of the City Address (SOCA).

The mayor will lead the groundbreaking of the new Mandaue City Government Center on Aug. 30.

The center is located at the site of the old public market that was destroyed by the Oct. 15, 2013 earthquake.

Stanley Tan, President of the Mandaue City Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. (MCCI) said they also prepared activities such as the donation of solar LED lamps for Mandaue City’s Eco Park, tree planting and many others. The MCCI is also celebrating its Business Month in August.

Also on that day, a Food Park will be opened at the City Hall grounds.

Mandaue City Hall employees will receive their P10,000 City Charter Day bonus.