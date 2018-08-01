Rogado leads Landmasters to strong start in SHAABAA

THE CEBU Landmasters-2003 prevailed over Bad Boys Wingz-2007, 69-63, at the start of the 23rd season of the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) basketball tournament last Sunday at the Magis Eagles Arena in Canduman, Mandaue City.

Current Batangas Athletics wingman Moncrief Rogado flirted with a rare triple-double as he piled up 26 points, 11 rebounds and six assists to lead the loaded Landmasters squad to the win in Division B.

Versatile forward Daryle Tan was just as effective as he too had a double-double with 13 points, 10 boards to go with five assists. Justin had 10 points, four boards, four dimes and three steals to spoil the massive 29-point, 20-rebound performance of 2007’s Leigh Dixon.

In other Division B games, 2001 routed 2002, 70-55, even as 2005 clobbered 2006, 60-45, behind the combined 36 points of Aaron Uy and Elddie Cabahug

In Division A, 1997 destroyed 1995, 80-56; 1996 crushed 1994, 61-32; 1990 prevailed over 1998, 59-49; while 1993 defeated 1992, 64-60.

Over in Division C, 2009 won over 2008, 68-55, as Niel Benedicto had 16 points and nine rebounds; 2013 beat 2012, 69-65, behind Arc Gabrielle Araw-Araw’s 20 markers while 2011 trounced 2014, 79-53.