‘I don’t like sending a token team’

MVP on Gilas pullout

Basketball patron Manny V. Pangilinan, the chairman emeritus of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, offered his apologies after the cage body pulled Gilas Pilipinas out of the coming Asian Games in Indonesia later this month.

“Apologies to all, it was a decision not taken lightly,” the 72-year-old tycoon said as he went public on the issue for the first time during Cignal’s two-million subscriber milestone celebration Tuesday night. “The decision wasn’t done in haste. It was well thought of.”

The country was up in arms last week after the SBP announced through its social media channels that it was withdrawing the National Five from the quadrennial meet set in Jakarta and Palembang in Indonesia starting August 18.

“I think most of us agonized over that decision because, like I’ve said, the Filipinos want to see their national team in action,” he said.

Pangilinan and the SBP came up with the decision simply because the country did not have the players that could form the best national squad possible.

This was after the world-governing Fiba slapped suspensions on 10 Gilas players in the aftermath of an ugly on-court brawl with Australia in a World Qualifying game last July 2 at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

The Philippine Basketball Association did allow Rain or Shine – or its core – to represent the country in Indonesia, but the SBP wanted more pro players to reinforce the squad to have a fighting chance for a medal in the Games.

But with the PBA unable to bend backwards anymore being deep in the Commissioner’s Cup playoffs, the SBP decided to pull the plug on the campaign to the surprise of many, even members of the PBA board which is its partner.

Criticized

“What I don’t like is sending a token team,” Pangilinan said.

Pangilinan also said that the SBP would have been criticized whatever decision it made regarding the Asiad, as participation with a “token” team would have certainly earned the ire of the country.

“If for some reason the team does not perform well, we will certainly be flooded by criticism,” Pangilinan said. “So either way we move we would have been criticized.”

Naturalized player Andray Blatche, Jayson Castro, Terrence Romeo, Japeth Aguilar and six others were suspended by the Fiba as the Philippines failed to finish that game with only Baser Amer left on the court late in the third quarter.

June Mar Fajardo and Gabe Norwood were the others who weren’t canned as they kept themselves out of the melee like Amer. Fajardo is a longshot to play in the Asian Games because San Miguel Beer is in the midst of the best-of-seven title series with Barangay Ginebra.

“There was simply no way for those players in the Finals to play in the Asian Games, unless we postpone it (title series), which we cannot do,” said PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial in an earlier interview.

The PBA, through members of its board, reiterated its 100% support of the Gilas program provided tournaments in which the Philippines will play in are identified beforehand.

It was also the board which said that Gilas, through Coach Chot Reyes, did not list the Asian Games as a priority tournament in two meetings before the Australia incident, explaining why the PBA is not prepared to open its players for national team calling.

“All of us are quite regretful,” Pangilinan went on. “We all know basketball occupies a place in the hearts of the Filipinos so it was a tough decision and one that saddens us all.”