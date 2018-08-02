Drug suspect wounded in Barangay Luz
A drug suspect was wounded after a buy-bust operation in Barangay Luz, Cebu City at past 9 p.m. on Wednesday (August 1).
The suspect was identified as Marlon Mantal Talle, 34 years old and a resident of Sitio Santo Niño of the same barangay. Talle sustained a wound in his head.
Seized from him were two medium packs and 17 small sachets of suspected shabu, and a .380 caliber firearm.
SPO3 Roland Camillo of Mabolo police station said that Talle attempted to disarm an arresting officer after he realized that his customer was a policeman.
