Two dead bodies found in Balamban

Two unidentified men were found dead in Sitio Mayana, Barangay Gaas, Balamban town, Cebu on Thursday (August 2).

Fedil Sabate, a resident in the area, recounted that he went out from his house after hearing men pleading for their lives.

Sabate then heard four successive gunshots and saw three unidentified men, who immediately jumped in a vehicle and sped off to Balamban town proper.

Authorities are yet to identify the victims.