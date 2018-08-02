Espina to rally support for Sara Duterte in 2019 elections
Cebu City Councilor Erik Espina announced that he will be spearheading a group to convince presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio to run in the 2019 national elections.
Espina said they are aiming to gather at least 1 million votes for the lady mayor.
He added that any individual, regardless of their political affiliation, is open to join their efforts.
Espina also described Sara as an instrument of a “localized” peace talks.
“Let’s start here in Cebu. This is the first in the country,” he said.
President Rodrigo Duterte, however, denied rumors that his daughter will seek for a position in the national government.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.