Espina to rally support for Sara Duterte in 2019 elections

Cebu City Councilor Erik Espina announced that he will be spearheading a group to convince presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio to run in the 2019 national elections.

Espina said they are aiming to gather at least 1 million votes for the lady mayor.

He added that any individual, regardless of their political affiliation, is open to join their efforts.

Espina also described Sara as an instrument of a “localized” peace talks.

“Let’s start here in Cebu. This is the first in the country,” he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte, however, denied rumors that his daughter will seek for a position in the national government.